Sony Gives First Look At 8K VR Headset

In a YouTube video released for Sony Technology Day, the company revealed a prototype VR headset that boasts an 8K resolution.

The next-gen headset uses two small 4K displays, allowing for viewers to have an 8K experience. Sony isn’t the first company to bring 8K to VR headsets, with some already on the market, but Sony hopes to take this tech to the next level. The company plans to integrate low latency tech into the device, allowing for a hyper-realistic and natural VR experience. Sony hopes its efforts will allow people who suffer from motion sickness to enjoy and utilize VR.

Kei Kimura, who works in Sony’s R&D Center, said, “We aim to achieve smaller, lighter, ultra-high-resolution head-mounted displays and to create spaces for people to interact over the network. Ultimately, we’d like to create an astonishing sense of immersion for remote collaboration and sharing.” See the video below for more details:

Motion sickness is a common issue with VR, meaning many potential users are unable to enjoy the technology. One reason this occurs is because of the ability to see the pixels on the displays. Sony hopes to solve this problem by increasing the number of pixels in the OLED microdisplays. The company believes by doing this, they can provide users with more detail and avoid pixelization. The 8K prototype headset also reduces latency through data from the sensors. This potentially prevents viewers from experiencing dizziness and allows them to look around freely. Sony wants to provide VR users with a life-like experience when using their headsets.

The Japanese tech company has plans for its future VR device to be used in gaming, entertainment, medical training, and even industrial manufacturing. Sony sees a big future for VR across several industries. For that to happen and for VR to enter the mainstream, fixing the issue of motion sickness will be of the utmost importance.

Source