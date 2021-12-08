Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy Of The Sith Expansion Delayed

Star Wars: The Old Republic fans have been gearing up for its new expansion Legacy of the Sith in celebration of the game’s ten years of service. Originally due to release this month, BioWare has announced that the expansion will now be delayed until February 15, 2022.

Legacy of the Sith will mark the eighth expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic. The update will add new story content, rewards, and gameplay features. Some of this new content has already been tested by players, with BioWare noting their feedback has been invaluable to the expansion’s development. However, the developers have said more time is still necessary.

In an update posted to the Star Wars: The Old Republic site yesterday Project Director Keith Kanneg said, “We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Legacy of the Sith to February 15, 2022.” Continuing, “Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.” Game delay announcements have become more frequent since the start of the pandemic. Working from home has put a strain on many games in development.

Kanneg also took a moment to thank player feedback saying, “In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion. Outside of story content (to avoid spoilers), the majority of the expansion and its features will be returning to the PTS for all subscribers this week.”

Legacy of the Sith will introduce players to the new planet of Manaan. The expansion will have players secure land for their own faction while playing through a huge military campaign.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith will be available on February 15, 2022.

