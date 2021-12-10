Halo Television Series Official Trailer Unveiled

UPDATE

As promised, The Game Awards delivered an official trailer for the upcoming Halo television series. With the series slated to debut next year, 2022, you can check out the trailer embedded above.

Original Story…

There’s a massive fan base for the Halo franchise. This IP has been around since the original Xbox console. Today, that franchise continues to thrive, with the latest video game installment, Halo Infinite, readily available for players to enjoy. However, that’s just the beginning for fans. We not only have a multiplayer component that’s free to play and packed with the seasonal update but a television series as well. Today, we’re getting just a tiny sneak peek of the series before its big trailer debut.

Information has been pretty scarce when it comes to the Halo television series. There’s a lot of anticipation for this series, and hopefully, it delivers. Although, we get a small taste thanks to the official Halo The Series Twitter account. It’s just a few seconds long, which shorts a few clips of the show before cutting it off. Outside of the clips, the teaser alerts fans that a trailer debut will happen during The Game Awards 2021.

That event should bring out some exciting new reveals and announcements. However, you might also be thrilled to see this show purely for the Halo trailer. So far, we know it’s a battle against the Covenant, and we’re likely going to get some new content. After all, we’re not personally controlling the iconic protagonist this time around. Instead, we’ll have to take a backseat and see how the character holds up in the live-action series compared to the iconic video game installments.

For now, we know that the television series has moved from its initial network of Showtime. So instead, if you want to view this series, you’ll need to subscribe to Paramount+. That said, we don’t necessarily know the release date quite yet. We know it’s coming to the streaming service sometime next year, 2022. Hopefully, this trailer delivers in a big way for fans, and we only have a day to wait. The Game Awards kicks off at 8 PM ET, December 9, 2021.

