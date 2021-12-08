Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Will Reportedly Arrive In 2022

The Call of Duty IP might have surprised quite a few players with Call of Duty: Warzone. The iconic battle royale free-to-play title continues to be a big hit. Fans worldwide jump online and duke it out either solo or in a team. We’ve been enjoying this game on PC and console platforms for a couple of years now. But, there’s been plenty of talks online about a mobile addition. Today, we’re finding out from an industry insider that a mobile release is coming in 2022.

This is not a game that’s been officially unveiled yet. Although, there’s never any shortage of rumors going up online. Fans have been waiting on an official Call of Duty: Warzone release for mobile since it first came out. After all, we have a Call of Duty mobile game already available. Likewise, there are other popular battle royales available such as Fortnite. So perhaps a Call of Duty: Warzone mobile version could turn out to be a popular app for fans.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is scoped for 2022. It was recently added to the PlaytestCloud database. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on that official statement. But, one industry insider with a pretty solid track record did offer a comment. Tom Henderson is known online for giving some insider information to their followers. Today, we’re finding out through Tom Henderson that Call of Duty: Warzone mobile is slated to launch in 2022. There’s some slight new evidence of this, which Tom added in with a follow-up tweet.

Apparently, there is a new addition to the PlaytestCloud database. This new addition is called Call of Duty: Warzone. However, the listing was uploaded by assumption according to PlaytestCloud. So while it’s not officially being tested, it’s a good chance that we might be getting some mobile news for the game soon. 2022 could spark a new surge of players for the Call of Duty: Warzone game, but it should be interesting to see how the game handles compared to the standard release.

Source