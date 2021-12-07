Destiny 2 Adds Halo Gear For Bungie’s 30th Anniversary

Developers Bungie launched a new trailer today, finally answering rumors about a Destiny 2 x Halo collaboration. The trailer detailed information about the 30th Anniversary Pack coming to Destiny 2 in celebration of Bungie’s 30 years of developing games. The new pack will introduce a six-player activity, a new dungeon, and see the return of several Destiny 1 weapons. The fan-favorite Exotic rocket launcher, Gjallarhorn, is among them.

The 30th-anniversary celebration will also nostalgically showcase the developer’s past games. The new pack will include the Claymore Sword from the 90’s game Myth and a shotgun inspired by Bungie’s 1994 game Marathon. What will perhaps be the most exciting inclusion for most players is the Halo-inspired weapons that will now be part of Destiny 2.

The trailer confirms that some of the best Halo weapons are making their way to Destiny 2. Three Halo-inspired weapons were featured in the trailer: the Magnum, the BR55, and what appears to be Destiny 2‘s version of an Energy Sword.

The 30th Anniversary trailer also shows off Dares of Eternity, a new Nine-themed activity that any player can join as it is free and does not require the purchase of the pack. Dares of Eternity involves spinning a large wheel in an effort to impress a big horse made of stars. It is… interesting.

Players who purchase the 30th Anniversary Pack will also get access to Grasp of Avarice, a new dungeon inspired by Destiny 1‘s loot cave. In the first Destiny game, the cave would allow players to fire their weapons into the abyss for hours and earn new guns in return. Grasp of Avarice gives players the chance to earn a new Thorn-themed armor set and several other Destiny 1 weapons.

It looks as though Bungie has really pulled out all the stops for its 30th anniversary and it’s nice to see the developers taking pride in their past work. The new pack even sees the return of Crota from Destiny 1, a raid boss from the original game. Players will certainly have a lot of fun with the fan service this new pack includes.

It is available from today on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

