PlayStation 5 Restock Hitting Walmart Online & Select Physical Retailer Locations

It’s been a tough couple of years for gamers. Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, we’re having a hard time getting the latest consoles. Both Microsoft and Sony delivered their Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Just as expected, the release was limited, and it’s been a tough go trying to secure a unit since. Generally, without a pandemic and lack of chips for electronics, the lack of stock would have settled down by now. Instead, we’re over a year into the consoles being available, and you can’t find units readily available at your local retailers.

Instead, consumers are focusing on online purchases. First, restocks are unveiled, and from there, it’s a battle to secure a unit in your digital shopping cart. Unfortunately, while so many consumers are out there trying to get a new console like the PlayStation 5, it’s only getting worse. We’re in the holiday season, and those units are still flying off digital shelves as soon as they become available. However, if you’re after a PlayStation 5 in particular, we do know that Walmart is holding two restocks.

Walmart will first offer a digital restock on December 8, 2021, at 9 AM PT. The only caveat here is that consumers will need to be Walmart+ subscriber. This is the subscription service Walmart offers customers like Amazon Prime, where you get special deals. But, of course, that doesn’t mean being a subscriber gets you the privilege of purchasing a unit. Although, you will have fewer consumers trying to purchase a console online during the restock.

If you don’t get a unit during the online restock, there will be an in-store restock happening. On December 11, 2021, consumers can visit a Walmart retailer and purchase one in person. Unfortunately, this is only available for select stores. Hopefully, we’ll hear some more retailers chiming in on their latest restocks soon.

