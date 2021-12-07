Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season One Content Revealed

The new season for Warzone and the first season for Call of Duty: Vanguard are almost here and we now have a roadmap for what the seasons will look like. Vanguard players will be able to begin season one in Vanguard and Warzone from tomorrow, December 8. While Warzone only players will be able to start on December 9. Let’s take a look at what both seasons will include.

Vanguard’s first season looks to be getting off to a strong start. Multiplayer highlights for Vanguard include two new maps, a new mode, new perks, and new lethal weapons.

The two new maps are called Paradise and Radar. Paradise is an all-new map set in the pacific theater of World War II. The map is described as being “somewhere in the Pacific Ocean” and a “weapons testing site”. The map features an underground tunnel and pools of toxic waste which would, presumably, damage players. The second map, Radar, is not technically a new map at all. Radar is a remake of the Dome map from Modern Warfare 3. Although it looks to have enough changes to keep things new for most players.

Vanguard season one will also introduce two new perks, Serpentine and Intuition. Serpentine will reduce all damage for players who are sprinting. Intuition will give players the ability to sense nearby players. Players who equip Intuition will have their vision “pulse” when enemies are close. Call of Duty: Vanguard season one will also feature a new piece of lethal equipment, the special incendiary grenade which produces a burning white fog, and the return of the popular game mode, Control.

Warzone will be Warzone no more. The new season will introduce Warzone Pacific, a World War II take on the popular free-to-play game. Warzone Pacific will come with a new map, Caldera., 40+ new weapons from the World War II era, new modes, and new vehicles.

For the full roadmap, check out the very extensive blog post on the Call of Duty website at the source below.

