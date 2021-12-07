PlayStation Now Gets GTA III: The Definitive Edition And Other Games

From today, GTA III: The Definitive Edition is available on PlayStation Now but only until January 31. For any PlayStation Now subscribers who have been curious about the game, but not curious enough to purchase it, now is the time to play through one-third of the Definitive Edition. The subscription service is also making 3 other titles available today. For the full list, see below.

PlayStation Now games available December 7

Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition

John Wick Hex

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Spitlings

Not a bad month for PS Now subscribers. John Wick Hex is a neo-noir action strategy game based on the character made famous by the films starring Keanu Reeves. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is of course part of the mega-hit Final Fantasy franchise. As the name suggests, this version is high definition and features content that had previously only been available in international copies of the game. Spitlings is “a chaotic action arcade game,” as described on Steam, and has multiplayer for one to four players. It boasts a 90% rating on Steam and looks like a cute, fun arcade game to enjoy with friends.

PlayStation Now is a mostly cloud gaming subscription service that was first launched in 2014. Rumors have swirled of late that Sony may be gearing up to merge the service with PS Plus and form one subscription service to rival the popular Xbox Game Pass. The new service could mean big things for gamers who could be able to get PlayStation exclusives from a monthly subscription rather than paying full price. Time will tell what exactly the service will entail.

Regardless, many subscribers will be happy to see the recently released GTA III: The Definitive Edition on this month’s PlayStation Now list. Even if it is one of the cloud-only games instead of a download. Considering the criticism and multitude of news headlines the upgraded versions recently garnered, many will be anxious to see what all of the fuss is about.

Source