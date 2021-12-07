Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Finally Has A Release Date For PS5

Naughty Dog is known for delivering some thrilling cinematic action-adventure games. One of those game franchises with a massive fan base from the start was Uncharted. The IP was one of the reasons that players picked up the latest PlayStation platforms. However, we have concluded Nathan Drake’s storyline and it’s been a waiting game to see if there will be a new installment. While not a new game, we did learn of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection this year. This is a collection of two games from the franchise coming to the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

We knew that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection would only come with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. However, outside of 2022, we didn’t know exactly when players would receive the game. Today, we’re finding out that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to the PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022. Meanwhile, those on the PC platform will have to wait a bit longer as there’s no official date on that platform quite yet.

With that said, there was a new official PlayStation blog post to give a bit more insight as to what we can expect from the game. As expected, the game will load significantly faster on the PlayStation 5. However, you’ll also have some graphic options to pick from on the platform. It’s essentially broken down into three modes: Fidelity, Performance, and Performance+. Depending on your choice, the game will focus more on visuals or FPS.

Then, of course, you’ll have DualSense controller support. So you can expect haptic feedback and adaptive triggers featured here as well. More information will be coming about the game and its arrival on the PC platform later in 2022. Of course, it would be interesting to see how newcomers take to the games since the first three main installments are not available for the PC. Perhaps its success could sway those earlier games to receive a proper PC port.

