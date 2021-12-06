Sonic Game Announcement Coming To The Game Awards?

Sonic has been an iconic video game franchise for years. Initially, this was one of the major IPs to pick up the latest SEGA video game consoles. As you’re already aware, eventually, SEGA got out of the console manufacturing business and stuck to just software. Fortunately, the blue-haired hedgehog continues to thrive today. We have new video game installments, movies, and television series to enjoy. However, did you know that a new video game is already planned for next year?

The platformer series is receiving a new major installment released in 2022. However, we haven’t seen it officially unveiled. SEGA has been keeping this game under wraps for a good while, with not even its official name available for fans. Now it looks like some fans might have uncovered some new details. A website was recently registered which comes with the name Sonic Frontiers. That’s likely the next major installment release, but again we’re left with waiting for the next major installment reveal. An event that some fans are banking on for this reveal is The Game Awards.

The Game Awards is kicking off on December 9, 2021. That event may be holding the reveal to Sonic Frontiers. But, of course, that’s purely speculation online right now. We might not see it unveiled until we’re into 2022. Fortunately, The Game Awards might actually be a pretty safe bet when the game is fully unveiled. After all, this event usually comes packed with plenty of game reveals.

The main focus for The Game Awards is celebrating the industry and recognizing the people who develop games. However, there are usually different big game reveals and updates. As a result, it’s a good opportunity to get a sneak peek as to what’s coming within the video game industry. For now, we’ll just have to watch the event to see if Sonic Frontiers is officially unveiled.

