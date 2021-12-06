Resident Evil Netflix Series Gets A Short Teaser

Resident Evil is a behemoth of a franchise. The IP first helped pave the way for new survival horror games. Its massive success from the first game allowed Capcom to continue turning out new installments. That’s still the case today, with new games readily coming out. However, there’s also the added bonus of cinematic movies and television series. We’ve seen countless Resident Evil movies come out, and more recently, Netflix has taken an interest by providing television series.

We have one series out right now, which is animated. Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is available to stream right now through Netflix. However, you might recall that Netflix also had another production in the works that we don’t have a name for right now. It’s a live-action series coming out in 2022, so the details are still very scarce. What little information we have is not necessarily confirmed. There was a story description that came out but was removed from Netflix. The basics here is that we’re set years after the events from the original game.

The focus has been on Albert Wesker’s family and the return to Raccoon City. How exactly this will blend in with the game narratives remains to be seen. Likewise, we’re not sure exactly when the series will come out. All we have right now is a release window for some time in 2022. Fortunately, a small teaser was released, which gives a glimpse into an infected dog.

FIRST LOOK TEASER Netflix’s Resident Evil – coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HLTh5YjfGP — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 3, 2021

It’s a small look at the infected doberman. These dogs are iconic from the video games, so it’s great to see them return for the upcoming series. Again, the teaser is very short and only lasts a couple of seconds. If this is the start of sneak peeks to this upcoming series for Resident Evil, then that could mean more details are gearing up for a bigger reveal sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you have the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness series available right now on Netflix. Additionally, there is the latest cinematic film release, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City.

