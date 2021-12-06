GTA Trilogy Vice City Players Randomly Dying for No Reason

GTA Trilogy might not be delivering gameplay-wise, but it’s certainly delivering plenty of buggy content and hilarious issues. The game released a major update late last month, taking player feedback into account and introducing over 300 fixes–including altering some of those horrible character models. It also made plenty of stability improvements, fixed misspellings, and added a new cinematic camera, leading us to question: why not just do all of these things during QA testing ahead of release? Regardless, the patches keep coming, and it looks like another one might be required to fix a particularly irritating bug plaguing some Vice City players.

In a post made to the Grand Theft Auto subReddit, user JorinoL shows some incredibly strange footage from the game. During a racing mission, the main character’s health begins dropping at an extremely fast pace despite no damage being taken. Eventually, they die and the mission ends in failure. Peering through the comments, one popular theory states that the game might think the race is happening underwater, meaning that the title thinks that Tommy is drowning while speeding his car through the streets. If this is the case, this may be the most scuffed thing we’ve seen in the game so far.

Some of the funnier comments include “Tommy had a heart attack while driving” by user Certified-Malaka and “Tommy was overwhelmed by emotion because of that banger on the radio” by user VaIley123.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and PC. Retailing for a criminal $59.99, the physical release of the trilogy has been delayed to December 17, 2021. Regardless of whether or not Rockstar Games can eventually salvage the fiery remains of this release, the company’s reputation has been damaged for the foreseeable future, and it’s hard to find any sympathy for those who decided to subject the gaming community to something so broken.

