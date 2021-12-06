Halo Infinite Hidden Multiplayer Modes Uncovered

Halo is a massive video game franchise that’s been around since the original Xbox console. However, it’s still thriving today with new installments and an active online community. Halo Infinite is one of the game installments that’s been in the works for a good while now. Today, we’re finding out that a few multiplayer game modes are hidden away. Find out what game modes could be unlocked when the game officially releases.

We’re getting close to that launch date for Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite’s online multiplayer component has been in beta. Set to be free at launch, the multiplayer component has been enjoyed by countless players. However, we’re not given full access to every game mode coming out. Apparently, Halo Infinite has a few hidden game modes locked away that will seemingly come out alongside the campaign launch. There are several different game modes locked away, which you can view from the screenshot below. It’s a collection of modes that might be a bit familiar to you already. These modes bring out some unique takes to the gameplay. For instance, players might start out with a random weapon after each respawn.

These game modes were accessed by a Reddit user, WickedSoldier991, entering the game launcher offline. We’re sure that the development studio plans even more game modes and ideas. After all, the multiplayer component will be going through seasonal updates. Fortunately, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure before we’re able to check out what the full game has for players. All players have to do is hold strong for a couple more days.

Initially, 343 Industries were looking to get Halo Infinite out in time for Microsoft’s latest console launch. However, after the initial showing for Halo Infinite’s campaign, it was clear that the studio needed more time to polish the game. Now slightly over a year later than the planned launch date, we’ll be able to dive into the game. Halo Infinite launches on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms this December 8, 2021.

Source