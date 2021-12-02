A Destiny 2 x Halo Collaboration Is Happening

In an interesting turn of events, the original developer of Halo and the current developer of Destiny 2, Bungie will be hosting a Destiny 2 x Halo collaboration.

Microsoft acquired Bungie in 2000, along with its then ‘project’ Halo: Combat Evolved. The project became fundamental to Xbox’s path to turning into a gaming giant, spawning the Halo franchise, going on to sell millions of copies of games, and becoming the flagship Xbox franchise. In 2007, Bungie became an independent company, although Microsoft retained the rights to Halo. The developer then went on to partner with Activision and create Destiny in 2014 and Destiny 2 in 2017. Although that relationship soured and Bungie ended up buying themselves out of their contract with Activision and taking the Destiny franchise with them. Now, in a nod to this pivotal piece of Bungie’s gaming history, fans will be granted a Destiny 2 x Halo collaboration.

Bungie announced the collaboration along with an upcoming Destiny 2 expansion entitled, The Witch Queen. The expansion will be the biggest the game has ever seen including a new weapon crafting system, story, and more. As Bungie gears up to celebrate its 30th anniversary, gamers can expect to see plenty of exciting additions to the game, including the Destiny 2 x Halo collaboration.

Although not officially announced, Twitter account @DestinyNews+ spotted some Halo items in updated screenshots on Destiny 2‘s Steam page. The new screenshots seem to show Guardians equipped with the easily recognizable Halo Battle Rifle and Carbine.

There seems to be #Halo Battle Rifle and Carbine on the back of these Guardians. pic.twitter.com/KDrD2thu6S — DestinyNews+ (@DestinyNewsCom) December 2, 2021

With Bungie’s 30th anniversary on the horizon, a collaboration between the developer’s biggest and most successful games seems like the perfect way to celebrate and is sure to be a treat for gamers. Given that Microsoft still owns Halo, it will be interesting to see how the collaboration plays out and what could be included besides Halo-inspired weapons. Regardless of what’s included, the announcement of these two much-loved games colliding is sure to send fans of the franchises into fits of excitement. Fingers crossed for more information soon.

