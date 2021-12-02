Battlefield 2042 Adds Santa And Players Are Confused

Battlefield 2042 has been met with a sea of criticism since it was released last month. It’s arguably the worst received game in the entire series. Gamers have been angry at the abundance of bugs, glitches, and the general state of the game. In response, Dice has been working hard updating the game to bring it up to a state that players expect. In the latest update, cosmetic skins have been added to the game but weren’t supposed to be seen by players yet.

Some enterprising players quickly found the items that have been added to the game. The revealed items have caused a mixture of anger and, frankly, confusion from fans that don’t understand what they are doing in a Battlefield game. The main cosmetic in the crosshairs of fans’ outrage is a strange Santa skin that many players say belongs in games like Fortnite, not Battlefield 2042.

Other skins that, according to many players, don’t fit the theme of the game are two new Christmas-themed vehicle skins. One is an almost Santa’s sleigh-like theme for tanks, complete with prancing reindeer on the side. The other features reindeer and a similar color theme on a helicopter.

Longtime fans of the Battlefield series are complaining about the perceived ‘Fortnitification’ of Battlefield 2042 with these skins. Battlefield games have traditionally been gritty, dark games about war. Battlefield 1 leaned all the way into the horrors of war with its World War 1 setting. During the opening of the game, if a player died they were met with a death screen showing the name and date of birth of the person who died. It was a stark reminder both of the sheer number of casualties in the war and also the incredibly young age of the soldiers sacrificing their lives.

Battlefield 2042 players are angry that Dice appears to be out of touch with what the community wants. From the unpopular changes made in the game to, now, these poorly received Christmas skins.

Check out the skins in the tweet below.

Preview of the upcoming weekly mission rewards! 👀 The #Battlefield2042 pre-season will last at least 8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jRptlTrcD1 — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) December 2, 2021

