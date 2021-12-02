PlayStation Plus Players Angry At Getting A ‘Game Trial’

PlayStation Plus players have been left outraged at getting a game trial as part of December’s free games. Every month, subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service receive free games on PS4 and PS5. The games included each month vary wildly but they always have one thing in common, they are games that players could purchase on the PlayStation Store. Bizarrely, this month Sony has decided to add a different version of the game Godfall to PlayStation Plus.

Godfall: Challenger Edition is the name of the new version of the game. At first glance, it sounds like any other tiered version of a game. These days, games have all kinds of editions that usually just have varying amounts of extra content. Standard edition, deluxe edition, ultimate edition, etc. In this case, Godfall: Challenger Edition didn’t actually exist before this month’s PlayStation Plus free game announcement. Instead, it is a stripped-down version of the game specifically created for PlayStation Plus. To access the full game, players would need to purchase the rest of it.

So what exactly is included in Godfall: Challenger Edition? Essentially, this new version of the game strips out the single-player campaign. What PS Plus subscribers will get is access to the game’s endgame content only. Players will then be given the option to purchase the deluxe edition of the game to gain access to the story. There’s no word on what that upgrade will cost but the digital deluxe edition of the game is currently on sale for $26.99 until the end of the month.

PS Plus subscribers took to Reddit and other social media platforms to chastise Sony for not including the full version of the game. It’s common for there to be criticism for the included games, but normally that’s because people don’t like them. However, in this case, it’s understandable for players to be upset at getting an inferior version of a game included with Plus.

