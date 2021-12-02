The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Will Appear During The Game Awards

The Lord of the Rings is a massive franchise, and one of the iconic characters is making a return with his own video game. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum title follows Gollum in a story-driven action-adventure title. This is coming from the development team Daedalic Entertainment, the folks who brought out games like State of Mind and the Deponia series. From what we know so far, this title will help tell more of Gollum’s storyline, and if you’re familiar with the character, you know he’s not much of a fighter. Instead, Gollum has to use his cunning and stealth to get around in this world. I’m certainly interested in seeing just what this studio does for the character and a bit more insight into Gollum’s life.

Fortunately, it looks like we’ll get some more information on the game during this month. While fans might have been hoping to play The Lord of the Rings: Gollum this year, it was ultimately pushed out into 2022. We haven’t seen too much of this game, so there are many questions we’re hoping to get answered. With that said, there was a small tease released today. It looks like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be making an appearance during The Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards is a massive event held annually. Like any award ceremony, this is an event to celebrate the industry. Awards are handed out to developers and talented individuals who brought these incredible video games released this year to life. However, outside of the different awards, a few big reveals and trailers are normally unveiled. One of the games teased ahead of the event was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, so we should get some kind of a new trailer of gameplay footage.

We’re bound to receive even more new video game trailers and worldwide premieres during this event. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what Daedalic Entertainment brings out during The Game Awards 2021. Speaking of The Game Awards, the event will kick off on December 9, 2021. You can catch the stream on Twitch starting at 5 PM PST.

