GTA Trilogy Fixes Certain Character Models in Update

Rockstar Games is making an effort to listen to more player feedback with the most recent 1.03 update to the GTA Trilogy. While we’re incredibly glad that the god-awful rain is gone and the many typos on storefronts have been fixed, the community is most happy to see certain characters getting much-needed makeovers. Upon release, plenty of comparisons were made on social media between the not-so-familiar faces in the GTA Trilogy and their original game counterparts. For context:

And don’t forget this man, whom I affectionately nicknamed Mr. Wiggles:

Not only do these characters not resemble their original counterparts, they just look wrong altogether. The GTA Trilogy is going to need more than one, two, or even ten patches to fix every bug and graphical issue, but it looks like Rockstar is finally moving in the right direction: at least a few character models have been tweaked, and while they still leave much to be desired, any change is good change when you’re at rock bottom.

One Reddit user made a post pointing out that San Andreas’s barber Old Reece actually looks like an old man again. Yes, for some reason, they de-aged him for the Definitive Edition.

Upon launch, players were also half-irritated half-falling-out-of-their-chair-laughing at CJ’s muscle texture–or lack thereof. A former gangster who went clean in San Andreas, Reddit user Killmelmaoxd posted an image of what the man looked like before Rockstar realized they had turned one of the toughest SOBs out there into what looks like the human equivalent of a hot dog.

As stated before, it still looks like a work in progress. Releasing a completed game without all these issues seems like the better play, doesn’t it?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game retails for $59.99, and the physical release of the trilogy has been bumped back to December 17, 2021. Will that really be enough time to make it worth owning?

