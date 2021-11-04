Far Cry 6 Mission Released Early By Accident

Far Cry 6 was released on October 7, 2021. It hasn’t even been a month and developer Ubisoft has already released the game’s first DLC mission. Pretty impressive, even if they did do it by accident.

The new DLC mission stars actor Danny Trejo in a Dani & Danny buddy mission of sorts. The mission was originally slated for December before making its early debut. The newest update, however, has removed the mission from consoles, forcing Ubisoft to come clean about their mistake stating they “accidentally released it too early.” It’s unclear how exactly this unique situation came about. Ubisoft went on to say, “We look forward to players checking out the final version in the future.” This suggests that the final version may see some changes from the one players have already experienced.

The now-future DLC has players fight to defend Trejo from the Yaran government as he makes tacos. Far Cry 6’s roadmap has this crossover mission scheduled for launch in December along with two others releasing in 2022: Rambo in February and Stranger Things in March.

The Title Update 2 does more than remove the Trejo mission. According to Ubisoft community manager UbiKoality, the update includes “bug fixes, performance improvements, and upcoming content.” Some improvements include making the title sequence skippable and an update to the colorblind mode. The update also contains a fix to an issue with looping deaths and another that meant a weekly “Road Rage” challenge has an identical name to an in-game trophy.

The update’s size varies between consoles. PS4 is looking at 19-27GB and PS5 is 20-25GB. Xbox consoles are comparatively smaller with the Xbox One update clocking in at 13-19GB and the Xbox Series X/S at 14-19GB.

With three crossover missions due to launch over the next four months, Far Cry 6 is providing plenty of post-launch content for players to enjoy.

