Battlefield 2042 Portal Trailer Shows The Rules of War Have Changed

When it comes to Battlefield, fans are eagerly awaiting the next major installment release. This month we’re getting our hands on Battlefield 2042, which is making a few notable changes. For starters, the game is dropping the single-player campaign experience altogether. Instead, this is a multiplayer-focused game, and as a result, there’s plenty of online game modes to take part in. One of those is called Portal, and it will deliver some thrilling experiences as players can change up the rules for the match.

The game mode allows players to adjust the rules in terms of the map and even era weapons available. We have several Battlefield games to look back on, and now with Portal, we’re able to incorporate them into the latest installment. For instance, players can pick up various content from a previous Battlefield game and mix it with this newest installment. It’s a blast from the past and a nostalgia overload for some players.

Take content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and this latest Battlefield 2042. From there, you’re able to mix up the game into a massive chaotic war. The footage showcased so far highlights several small battles across multiple maps. In addition, you’ll see different past locations pop back up in the game, vehicles, and weapons. So far, fans seem to be quite excited over the new game mode addition.

Although, that’s not the only feedback we have seen online lately for Battlefield 2042. There are also plenty of other players online that feel DICE should delay the game. This would allow more of the issues to get fixed up before its intended launch. So far, there have been no delayed announcements made yet. Currently, Battlefield 2042 will be launching on November 19, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

