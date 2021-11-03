Netflix Games Releases in the US

Streaming giant Netflix has officially made its gaming debut in the US with Netflix Games. The new gaming addition to their website is now accessible in over 190 countries. Although, Apple users will have to wait a bit longer as the service is only available on Android smartphones and tablets for the time being.

As stated in an announcement via their website, Netflix Games premiered today on November 3rd. Subscribers to the streaming platform can immediately download the mobile gaming service from the Google Play store. A quick look at the promotional poster for Netflix Games and several games are visible. Some of the games include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, and Card Blast.

Notably, games on the new service are controlled solely by touch, meaning mobile controllers like the Razer Kishi or wireless controllers such as an Xbox controller will not be compatible. As the new gaming platform is only available to subscribers of its streaming service, the company has promised “no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases.” Netflix will also allow access to its games from any profile on an account, this could make for a convenient multiplayer function in the future. Additionally, some games are available to download for those unfortunate offline moments.

For parents who are worried that this new service means they might never see their kids again, Netflix has made the games only available on adult profiles. The announcement was sure to mention that setting up a PIN on an adult profile is another way to control who plays and for how long. Sorry, kids.

For a company that started out as an online DVD rental service, moved onto being the biggest movie streaming platform in the world, and then to creating its own original content, it will be interesting to see where Netflix Games goes from here.

Source