Elden Ring Gameplay Footage to be Unveiled Tomorrow

The Elden Ring delay announcement was painful, but fans can still look forward to some new content in the meantime. Announced today on the official Elden Ring Twitter account, fifteen minutes of gameplay footage will be shown tomorrow, November 4, on both YouTube and Twitch. The stream will take place at 10 AM (EST), and any additional content outside of the new footage remains a mystery.

Join us for a 15-minute glimpse of #ELDENRING gameplay on November 4th at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT



Youtube: https://t.co/yNnvFmV3ky

Twitch: https://t.co/jFFOwDSEfr — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 3, 2021

Back in June, gameplay was teased in the form of a trailer shown during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live. This was rather brief, however, and fifteen minutes of new footage is sure to fill in some of the blanks anxious gamers have about what the title is bringing to the table. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed in an interview that Elden Ring will contain a total of six areas for players to explore, with each featuring a unique map.

The game will take place in the realm of the Lands Between. The story will commence sometime after the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards called the Great Runes. Though once protected and blessed by the Ring and the Erdtree, the realm is now ruled by the demigod offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal, each corrupted by shards of the Ring. As a Tarnished–an exile from the Lands Between who lost the Ring’s grace–summoned back after this great Shattering, players will traverse the lands to find the Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.

Despite not having been released yet, the game was nominated for five awards at the Gamescom Awards in August.

Elden Ring is now scheduled to release on February 25, 2022, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A closed network test is scheduled to take place from November 12 until November 15. Registration for this opportunity ended on November 1, so hopefully those interested made the deadline.

Source