Grand Theft Auto 6 Development Hell Rumor Debunked

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting a very long time to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto 6. The video game is already hyped up, and we don’t even have an official announcement for the game from Rockstar Games. Still, players know that this game is in the works and that we should expect something coming out from the legendary development studio. Unfortunately, if you browsed around the web this week, you would have seen reports of Grand Theft Auto 6 enduring development hell.

The quote that was picked up by so many outlets online came from Rockstar Magazine. This French outlet was quickly picked up and spread online. Unfortunately, the reports going out were not necessarily accurate. Overall, the individual online, Chris Klippel, talked about Grand Theft Auto 6 being in development hell and even rebooted. However, that’s not necessarily true. Instead, this was just something that was speculated and not a quote that was given by a source. It seems that the information was mistranslated, which spread online like wildfire.

Unfortunately, even if this was mistranslated, there are no actual updates to this game project. Rockstar Games has yet to make any official announcements on the matter. Instead, the focus right now is the upcoming remastered collection for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. Likewise, we know the studio is bringing another port for Grand Theft Auto V for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

The trilogy collection being remastered could help tie some players over until an official announcement comes out. Meanwhile, the latest upcoming ports for Grand Theft Auto V is not something fans are thrilled about. Currently, the latest trailer for the ports has been viewed over 2M times. Meanwhile, the video only has 52K likes followed by a whopping 281K dislikes. Fans are clearly frustrated over the lack of news regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.

Source