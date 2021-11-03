Marvel’s Avengers Scraps Paid Experience Boosts

Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers‘ developer, released a statement on Twitter stating they will no longer include paid experience boosts in their game.

“Hero Catalysts” and “Fragment Extractors” were added to the in-game marketplace in early October, not even a full month ago. The paid-for-boosts allowed players to speed up the rate at which they gained XP and in-game currency. The decision to add paid boosts to the already underwhelming game caused uproar amongst its player base, going against what Crystal Dynamics had promised would never happen to the game.

In Crystal Dynamics’ own words from August 2020, prior to the game’s release, “We’ve also committed that content purchasable with real money in Marvel’s Avengers will be aesthetic-only additions, which will ensure we can keep the game fresh for years to come.” Now, their half-hearted defense is that they “did not see them as pay-to-win since they don’t offer power directly.” As if paying to level up a character does not equate to a power boost.

Players have been deeply dissatisfied with Marvel’s Avengers since day one of its release. This is just another disappointment to add to the long list of reasons even die-hard-Marvel-fans have abandoned the game. This could be the last nail in the coffin for the game and it seems that developers might be aware of that with the slightly insecure closing of their statement on Twtter, “We hope this can be the first step in rebuilding your confidence in us as a team.” It seems the studio knows they have long way to go if they are to save Marvel’s Avengers.

To those who have already purchased the now-defunct paid experience boosts, Marvel’s Avengers will allow you to keep them. The boosts will also continue to be given as in-game rewards. Let’s hope this is rock bottom for Marvel’s Avengers and it’s only uphill from here.

