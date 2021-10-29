Battlefield 2042 Video Reveals Three Massive Maps

Announcements regarding Battlefield 2042 are becoming more rampant as we approach November 19. A new specialist trailer last week showed off what players can expect in the exclusively multiplayer title, with a range of unique characters and skills to choose from. After a number of trailers only showing the Orbital map, the latest trailer offers a more detailed view of three brand-new maps, all playable at launch.

These are called Renewal, Breakaway, and Discarded, and DICE subsequently released a statement regarding what players can expect from these new locales. According to the team, the maps have been “painstakingly crafted for players to serve out the hallmarks of Battlefield multiplayer like verticality, close quarters and long-range combat, vehicular assault and dynamic destruction across the All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone modes.”

See the new trailer here:

The first map, Renewal, is set in an Egyptian desert flanked by a solar power station and a research facility. In the center of the map is a massive wall dividing these two distinct areas, and it goes without saying that the Entry Checkpoint here will become a major point of contention during Conquest matches. Do you enjoy close-quarters combat? This is the map for you.

Breakaway is located on the frigid continent of Antarctica and includes an offshore platform and an outlook station high above the battlefield. This will be a fun place to camp for any snipers out there, while other players on the ground will need to fight through frozen paths and along cliffs and zip lines to get where they need to go. If you want your terrain to have a little fight in it, you’ll be happy here.

The last map is Discarded, bringing players to a flooded Indian village and a huge ship. The best–or worst–part about this particular map is the tornado that can strike at any moment.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Those buying the digital standard edition of Battlefield 2042 on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be eligible for a free new-gen upgrade.

Source