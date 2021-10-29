Resident Evil Village Will Eventually Receive Free DLC

Resident Evil has been around for ages. This survival horror video game series hit has continued to thrive with new installments. The latest of which, Resident Evil Village, came out earlier this year. There’s been plenty of fans out there that have already completed the game and are waiting on the next installment to hit or DLC for Resident Evil Village. Fortunately, we already know that DLC is coming to Resident Evil Village, but specific details have yet to make their way out into the public.

Today we’re finding out that at least some form of free DLC is coming to the game. This news comes from the Capcom annual integrated report. The file noted that Capcom plans to bring out free DLC to Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise. Unfortunately, that’s about all we know so far, as we didn’t get any details as to what the DLC would entail. Earlier this year, Capcom had announced that there would be additional DLC coming out for the game by popular demand. This free DLC is likely just a part of the planned DLC that the developers have in mind for Resident Evil Village.

Most might assume this free DLC is minor content. Although, we haven’t heard anything about major DLC coming to the game yet. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities that Capcom would deliver story-based DLC. In the previous mainline entry to the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil 7 saw story-based DLC. We dropped the role of Ethan in the past game to take on the role of Chris Redfield. Since Chris is another key character from Resident Evil Village, it would be interesting to see if Capcom opts to throw players into the role again, showcasing some background of what Chris had to deal with.

Although, Resident Evil Village presented players with quite a few different enemy bosses to fight. We imagine that some other notable characters didn’t cut the main game. Perhaps we’ll see some new enemy types or bosses in the Resident Evil Village DLC. For now, it’s purely a waiting game to see what the studio brings out. In the meantime, if you haven’t played Resident Evil Village, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage on the title embedded above.

