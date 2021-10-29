Assassin’s Creed Infinity Will Not Be Free To Play

There is a ton of excitement over Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise. The game IP has blown up over the years, and with each new installment, there are veterans and newcomer fans. Players enjoy the different historical periods that take players into different centuries, locations and provide a thrilling narrative. Meanwhile, the latest video game installments drop players into massive maps to freely explore. Earlier this year, we found out that an upcoming game for the franchise would change the gameplay up a bit.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is an online game where players deal with live services. This will allow the developers to bring out new content regularly for players to go through. However, it’s not something we know a ton about right now. Development is still in the early stages, and Ubisoft is not ready to reveal what the game will entail. Although during an investor call this week, we did get some new information.

For starters, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a premium game. While it will be a live service experience, players won’t find this game as a free-to-play title. Instead, you’ll need to purchase the game to participate. Likewise, we know that the game will offer many of the same elements we’ve come to expect from the franchise these past few installments.

The video game will have a large open-world map with plenty of content to do right from the start. It should be a lengthy video game experience to tie players over until the next major update comes out. Of course, there’s no information on what Assassin’s Creed Infinity will bring to the table. Perhaps we’ll get some new information within the upcoming year, but developers are likely well off from getting the title out into the marketplace.

