Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Has Been Delayed

There is a ton of remakes happening these days for the video game industry. Whether it’s a remastered edition or a complete remake, fans love the chance to replay some past hits. Some of these remakes bring out new fans, although other remakes have been less than stellar hits. So when Ubisoft announced that they would bring out one of their classic titles as a remake for fans to enjoy, it wasn’t immediately met with fanfare.

Prince of Persia fans has been waiting on the next installment. It turns out that the next major release is set to be a remake for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. This is a classic entry to the franchise, and for years fans have been enjoying it. However, Ubisoft was interested in bringing out a remake that allowed fans to enjoy this thrilling installment once again. We would get enhanced visuals along with some tweaks to the mechanics. When the game was first shown off, more than a few fans pointed out the game didn’t look all that stunning.

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake development team: pic.twitter.com/z9sFaBwz9N — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) October 28, 2021

Since then, the game has been hit with delays. It looks like the developers need more time to work on the project. At the same time, we haven’t seen much from the game since there has been a new update. It looks like the developers are pushing this game back to potentially 2023. That’s a good and long delay that will hopefully give the developers ample enough time to complete the project. Likewise, we’re hopeful that this game delivers in a big way with such a massive fan base. There’s bound to be plenty of veteran fans wanting to jump on this game at launch.

For now, we don’t have much more information than that. A tweet from the official Prince of Persia Twitter account only confirmed that the game was being held back. Perhaps we’ll get more details soon. There have been several game delays from 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, 2022 should be filled with great video game releases. The only problem we may have to deal with is the lack of latest-generation console platforms available in stock to play some of these games.

Source