Sony Makes ‘PlayStation PC’ Brand Name Public

Sony has shown that they are pushing further into the PC realm by creating the new brand name, PlayStation PC. The name, which just appeared on Steam for the first time yesterday, has replaced the ‘PlayStation Mobile’ branding that was previously on the platform.

It turns out that Sony actually registered the PlayStation PC name all the way back in April. However, it has taken until now for the change to be made public. It makes sense that Sony would want to wait to update the branding. The company only announced its latest PC port, God of War, a little over a week ago. Until recently, PlayStation games coming to PC had still been steeped in speculation and uncertainty. Despite Horizon Zero Dawn releasing on PC last year, Sony’s PC plans had still remained relatively murky. With the God of War announcement and recent developer acquisitions, it now appears to be full steam ahead for PlayStation games on PC.

We’ve also seen rumors this week of Sackboy: A Big Adventure potentially making its way to PC via a Steam database listing. In September, Sony also announced that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection would be coming to PC shortly after it hits PS5 next year.

With the PlayStation PC branding, rumors about games such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a potential Bloodborne port, and other PlayStation exclusive games coming to PC have become a lot more credible. Although it is unlikely that Sony would ever release new games on PC and PS5 on the same day in the future, ports of these games are great for everyone. Especially seeing the enhancements that are being worked into the God of War pc port.

It looks like we will be seeing many more PlayStation exclusives ported to PC in the near future.