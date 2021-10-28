Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rumored to Feature SBMM

News has been pouring in about Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next title in the series coming to PC and consoles on November 5. If Call of Duty is known for anything, it’s consistency, and fans are already looking ahead to see what might be in store after the excitement Vanguard brings dies down. Last month, some reputable leaks began circulating the web indicating that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would be coming sometime in 2022. No, we’re not talking about the remaster of the 2009 title–we’re talking about a brand new game. Rumor has it the game will use roman numerals to differentiate it from the classic PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game.

While details about the upcoming title remain scarce, it seems that one extremely controversial feature will be making a comeback upon its release. A recent post from leaker Tom Henderson indicates that the game will “tick all the boxes,” except for the painful inclusion of skill-based matchmaking, or SBMM. Why do players hate this so much? It makes every single match feel like a huge competition. Want to pal around with some other players? Matching people with similar skill levels makes it feel like the game has pulled you into a ranked match rather than allowing you to enjoy some casual play.

While this is a definite bummer for some Call of Duty fans, it’s hard to condemn the game when so little information is known. Last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot was a major boost to the series, with incredibly high sales and good reviews across the board. We’ll have to wait and see what news is released–after Vanguard releases, of course.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (or, as it may become, Modern Warfare II) currently has no release window. In lieu of that, fans can look forward to Call of Duty: Vanguard, releasing on November 5, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source