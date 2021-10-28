Grand Theft Auto Taps Dr. Dre for New Game’s Music

Let’s be honest: the best part of playing Grand Theft Auto isn’t smashing cars or gunning down snitches. It’s all about throwing someone out of their hard-earned car, settling in behind the wheel, and finding that perfect radio station. GTA is all about the music, and it’s impossible to deny how much power the right soundtrack can have when it comes to making a virtual world feel alive. Sure, Grand Theft Auto 5 is set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but most of us are asking the real question: when are we getting a new game? According to Snoop Dogg, GTA 6 might not be too far away after all.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, rapper, smoker, and gamer Snoop Dogg mentioned something about Dr. Dre making some new music in the studio. Not for a new album, but for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. In the interview, Snoop gave a few details: “I do know he’s in the studio. I do know he’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.” Unsurprisingly, Rockstar hasn’t made a comment regarding this supposed slip-of-the-tongue. It also wasn’t clear which GTA game he meant–this could be a spin-off or another port. With the GTA Remastered Trilogy set to release soon, it seems a little late to be adding in new music. Could this really be for the fabled Grand Theft Auto 6?

Grand Theft Auto V has become the Skyrim of Rockstar Games. Since its initial release in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the game made the jump to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, and to PC in 2015. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are scheduled to be released in March 2022. Yes, it’s a fantastic game–but we’re all played it before. It’s time to jump in our stolen car and set out for a new city.

