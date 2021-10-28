Samsung Entering Cloud Gaming Platform With Their Smart TVs

Samsung is a massive company with different hardware. You might know them from household electronics like smart TVs to smartphones. However, the company has unveiled interest in stepping into the video game industry. We’re not sure just what the full plans are right now, but a recent presentation from Samsung unveiled that the company is interested in working with developers to bring out games for their cloud gaming service.

Cloud gaming has become a major player in the video game industry. We’re seeing more services pop up, including Microsoft. Xbox has been a big key player lately with the video game industry regarding cloud gaming. Through the Xbox Game Pass service, players can enjoy a line of first-party exclusives and third-party video games through web browsers. Essentially it eliminates the need for powerful consoles and PC hardware to play the latest games. If you have a strong enough connection, something as basic as your smartphone could stream video games. That’s just one example service as we have others available, including the likes of GeForce Now.

However, this latest entry will be Samsung who is seeking to build up a cloud-based gaming service for their line of smart TVs. This would give consumers the ability to play the latest games right from their television. I would imagine that there would be some system in place to provide players with controllers, but that’s a big new avenue some developers can take. We know that the service is accessible to developers. Although, we have to wait for news on how to purchase the games.

For instance, if the games are locked behind Samsung-specific storefronts, that might turn some players away. We’ve seen several frustrated players over a similar setup that Google Stadia provides. Although, right now, we don’t have a ton of information about this upcoming service. In the meantime, for those interested in cloud gaming, there are other alternatives readily available right now.

