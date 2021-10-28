Back 4 Blood Developers Are Working On Features To Kick Players

Back 4 Blood was quite the anticipated video game. The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead is finally out, and players have been going through various matches. However, just like any online multiplayer game, some players are not inclined to go through the game. There’s been plenty of cases of griefers jumping into matches and ruining the fun. That’s where we started to see new requests for a kick player feature to be implemented.

Several games have a way to vote players out of the game. Whether they are hacking or just being toxic, players can request to kick the player out of the game. From there, if enough votes are cast to proceed with the kick, the player will be removed from the match. That’s something that Back 4 Blood players would like to see implemented in the game. Recently, Gamesradar managed to speak with a representative for Turtle Rock Studios.

When asked if there would be a feature coming out to deal with griefers, the representative confirmed the studio is working on something. They have heard the requests online over a kick function being added to multiplayer sessions. The rep didn’t guarantee that the kick feature is being added in but instead stated that they are working on something of that nature. Although, it doesn’t look like this is a feature that will be brought out anytime soon.

“We hope the community understands there are significant design and player experience considerations associated with such a feature (reward considerations for kicked players, potential for griefing in the opposite direction, continued management, etc.). We are absolutely aware of it and absolutely working on it. We cannot, however, provide an immediate and accurate ETA as we must ensure the design and implementation is tight.” Turtle Rock Studios

Currently, the feature is being designed and worked on. As a result, this will take time, and players will have to hold on to the update. Unfortunately, there’s no ETA available, so it’s purely a waiting game to see just what Turtle Rock Studios ends up bringing out to combat the griefers that pop up in various game matches online. For now, if you want to enjoy the game, it’s readily available on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also check out our Before You Buy coverage of the game in the video embedded above.

Source