Resident Evil Village Has Hit 5 Million Copies Sold

Resident Evil Village has just passed 5 million units sold, faster than Resident Evil 7 which is currently best-selling game in the entire series. Resident Evil 7 has sold over 10 million units since it was released in 2017, becoming the first game in the series to cross the 10 million mark. It took Resident Evil 7 around 14 months to hit the 5 million number whereas Resident Evil Village has done it in just six months.

The success of the two most recent Resident Evil games has marked a dramatic turnaround for the franchise. Although Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 sold well, long-time fans of the franchise were disappointed at the direction the games took, away from the horror roots of the series. The success of Resident Evil 7 and now Resident Evil Village suggests that fans of the series appreciate the return to form.

Although Resident Evil Village is now on track to become the best-selling game in the series, it still pales in comparison to Monster Hunter. Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s best-selling game with over 17 million units sold. A full seven million more than second-place Resident Evil 7. Even Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the huge expansion that requires the base Monster Hunter World game to play, is technically Capcom’s fourth best-selling game of all time. Not including the expansion, Resident Evil games take up four of the top five spots of Capcom’s best-selling games.

Resident Evil Village crossing the 5 million unit threshold has now bumped it up into the top 10 best-selling games ever for Capcom. With the speed at which it has hit the 5 million mark, we will surely see it race up that top 10 over the next couple of years. In the meantime, there are already leaks about Resident Evil 9 and when that can be expected, though, if the rumors are true, it won’t be arriving anytime soon.

