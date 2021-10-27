Deathverse: Let It Die Battle Royale Game Announced For PlayStation

One of the most surprising new announcements during today’s PlayStation State of Play was Deathverse: Let It Die. The surprise announcement is a follow-up to 2016’s Let It Die, an action rogue-like RPG from Grasshopper Manufacture. The surprising part is that unlike Let It Die, Deathverse: Let It Die is a battle royale multiplayer game. Check out the trailer for the game below.

In Deathverse, players are taking part in a survival reality game show that has taken the world by storm. The game takes place hundreds of years after Let It Die, however, the links to Let It Die will be clear to fans of the original game. The game takes place in a virtual world called the Deathverse. A final destination for people’s souls which also happens to be the set of a reality TV show.

With the promise of huge cash prizes (Squid Game anyone?), players in the game are desperate to take part in the competition. The competition, known as “Death Jamboree”, pits players against each other in a battle royale-style romp with a focus on close encounters rather than trying to shoot each other to pieces.

Deathverse promises to give players the ability to master different types and styles of close combat weaponry which will also be upgradable, though there are no details on upgrades as of yet.

Deathverse will also allow players to heavily customize their characters with costumes and sponsors in the theme of the reality TV show aspect of the game. Deathverse takes place on an uninhabited island that is also known as the TV studio for the show. It certainly looks like an interesting take on the battle royale genre. We’ll have to see how it fares against the likes of Fortnite and PUBG when Deathverse hits the PS5 and PS4 next year.

