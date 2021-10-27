Dead by Daylight Adding Silent Hill Content for Halloween

It may not be a Silent Hill remake, but any content featuring Pyramid Head is worth a look. While Dead by Daylight first added content from the popular horror franchise back in 2020, some new pieces of content have arrived to celebrate the spookiest time of the year. Players can expect a new event called The Midnight Grove, a creepy new chapter called Hour of the Witch, and–strangely–a crossover with For Honor, of all things. And yes, two new Silent Hill skins are being added to the horror title, specifically tied to 2001’s Silent Hill 2.

No Silent Hill pack would be complete without Pyramid Head. This time around, it’s not your grandfather’s butcher knife-wielding nightmare–the new skin is called Pyramid Blight, a version of the monster that has been injected with putrid serum, causing its body and massive blade to drip with disgusting goo. If this is the killer, fans would be correct to guess that James Sunderland will be making an appearance as a “legendary” class skin for Cheryl Mason.

The survival horror game is played in a one-versus-four online multiplayer setup, with one player taking on the role of a killer while the other four play as survivors trying to escape. If caught, players are sacrificed to an evil force known only as the ‘Entity.’ Though the title does have original characters, it also includes familiar faces from a number of horror properties including Halloween, Left 4 Dead, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Stranger Things, Resident Evil, and more.

Dead by Daylight was originally released for the PC in 2016. In 2017, the game made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and eventually to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. For those gamers on the go, the title is also available for iOS and Android, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S edition was released in November 2020.

