Destiny 2 Players Exploiting Bug May Face PvP Timeout

Destiny 2 hasn’t had the best reputation lately. Despite Bungie putting plenty of love and care into the title’s PvP content, last week’s announcement regarding future dungeons was a gut punch to some. Players will have to pay extra to access two new dungeons coming during the fifth year of Destiny 2, and it will take some time for the community to forgive the developers for this unexpected declaration. Now, the team is not only being forced to deal with certain players exploiting a huge bug in the game but with innocent players being pulled into trouble as well.

While the min/max glitch is nothing new to Bungie, a new video spreading around the web is teaching players how to replicate the bug, spreading the issue like wildfire. By putting the game into windowed mode and holding down the minimize window for five seconds, using certain abilities immediately after causes the game to freak out. The framerate drops considerably, and a ton of Orbs of Power will drop, allowing for a constant stream of supers. The problem is the worst in PvP content, with teams using this exploit to crush their opponents with no effort.

The Senior community manager Dmg04 noted that the dev team has been working on a fix for a while, but noted that the problem is “incredibly deep and difficult to fix.” A patch is planned for December, but before anything is rolled out, Bungie is now taking it upon themselves to punish the bad apples. If a player’s framerate dips too much, an error will kick them out of whatever they are doing. Getting the error too many times can be met with “escalating restrictions.” The issue with this fix is that those with poor connections may be incorrectly flagged for sketchy behavior, but those who are wrongfully charged can appeal their issue on the Destiny help thread.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022.

