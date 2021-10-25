God of War PC Port Development Outsourced by Sony

Last week, it was announced that Santa Monica Studios and Sony would be bringing 2018’s God of War to the PC on January 14, 2022. Looking back at the PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn, this marks another huge step forward for Sony, a company known for being incredibly protective of its PlayStation exclusives. With only a few months to go until Kratos and Atreus take their journey to PC, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that the port is being developed by Canadian studio Jetpack Interactive. The company is also receiving supervision from Santa Monica during this process.

While Jetpack Interactive has never worked with Sony in the past, they have a solid background in successful ports. Located in Vancouver, the company has contributed to a number of EA titles including Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare II and NBA Live 16. The studio also provided engineering support for Bandai Namco’s Dark Souls. Earlier in 2021, Sony acquired Nixxes Software, known for PC ports. This makes Jetpack’s involvement a bit of a surprise, and it’s unclear what Nixxes will be contributing in the future.

God of War will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store in January with a price tag of $50. It will have support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology, meaning it will boast boosted frame rates and lower latency. It will also be compatible with ultra-wide 21:9 displays and will run in 4K. The PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller and the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller will both be compatible with the PC release.

God of War was released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022, though an exact date has not yet been announced. 2018’s God of War has sold almost 20 million copies on the PlayStation 4 alone, and it will be interesting to see how the numbers change after the PC release.

