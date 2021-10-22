The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me Teaser Unveiled

The development team over at Supermassive Games has been putting out quite a few horror games into the marketplace. After their incredible success with Until Dawn, the studio opted to keep the same style of gameplay. That’s when they unveiled The Dark Pictures Anthology. As a result, we’ve been getting smaller horror video game titles to enjoy. Today we’re finding out that the season one final for this series has been unveiled. Players will be going through The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me.

If you haven’t played The Dark Pictures Anthology, these are shorter horror games. There is a narrative-driven storyline, and the gameplay mashes up QTEs and multiple choices. Depending on the choices you make will determine how the story will unfold. As a result, fans have been sitting in on these games for an interactive scare. Also, because these games are played similarly and are a bit shorter, the studio has been going through several installments. Fortunately for fans, each installment comes with a teaser of what game is coming out next.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes came out today. That gave players the latest entry to go through but also the teaser for what game is next. It looks like the next installment will be based on finding a serial killer. Unfortunately, we don’t get a ton of information from this teaser. All we know is that this killer has multiple victims, and each looks to be killed off differently. So just what this game will entail when it launches remains to be seen. However, it might be worth knowing that this next game is just the season one finale for some fans.

It looks like the studio may be taking a break from the franchise. If that’s the case, there’s a good chance we’ll have to hold off and see just what the studio ends up doing for the second season. Then again, there’s the chance we might not see a second season. For now, it’s a waiting game, but you can check out the latest teaser for this next installment in the video embedded above.

