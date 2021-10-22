Halo Infinite PC Details Shown in New Video

Halo Infinite is coming out in a little over a month and 343 Industries has released a new video detailing the PC version of the game. Halo Infinite is the first Halo game to be released on PC at the same time as Xbox and 343 has been making sure to really go all out with the PC options. You can check out the full video below.

One of the biggest features of the PC version of the game is ultrawide compatibility, something that currently cannot be done on consoles. Halo Infinite will feature full ultrawide compatibility throughout the game, cutscenes, and all. That’s something that even the biggest games on PC don’t always have, never mind games that are technically console first games. Speaking of which, 343 describes how the game has been built from the ground up for PC and not just ported from console to PC. The developers even described being able to bring some of the areas that are scaled up for PC back to the console version of the game.

343 also lays out the extent of the customization options available to Halo Infinite players on PC. Again, something that many console games do not often have when making the jump to PC. The customization options are truly dizzying and bound to delight PC players. Halo Infinite will include everything from control and graphics options to accessibility and enhanced FPS options like minimum FPS settings.

Halo Infinite will also feature full crossplay between PC and consoles with multiple playing options for lobbies with controller players, keyboard players, and mixed lobbies that can have both. As a crossplay game players will be able to access their characters and saves from wherever they log in, enabling players to switch between PC and Xbox if they desire.

Halo Infinite releases on December 8, 2021, on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will be available for all players on Game Pass on release day.