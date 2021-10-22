Halo Infinite Will Have Keyboard and Controller Players Going Against Each Other in Ranked Playlists

Halo Infinite is almost one month away from releasing on Xbox and PC and 343 Industries has been providing more details about the upcoming game. In the latest PC overview for Halo Infinite, 343 went into great detail about the plethora of features that PC players will have access to when the game releases. You can check out our breakdown of that video here.

One of the focuses in the latest video is the cross-play features that will be included in the game. Halo Infinite will feature full cross-play capabilities. Players will be able to play with friends on any other platform. Accounts and saves will be completely synced between the different platforms so players can log in to the game anywhere. Xbox players will even be able to take part in LAN parties with PC players.

Surprisingly, 343 is also including crossplay for players with controllers vs those with mice and keyboards. That’s something that many developers steer well clear from in their cross-play games. Halo Infinite will have different ranked lobbies for different controller inputs. On PC, players will be able to choose controller-only ranked lobbies, mouse and keyboard ranked lobbies, and mixed ranked lobbies.

343 believes they have made both control options so refined that there shouldn’t be a competitive disadvantage for controller players. The mixed lobbies are a particularly interesting idea for Halo Infinite. Halo is widely regarded as the breakthrough game that made FPS games on consoles good, even with a controller. Ever since Bungie released the first game, there have been debates over which control method is better. With the new mixed lobbies, players will be able to fight for their chosen side in the input wars.

Halo Infinite releases on December 8, 2021, on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will be available for all players on Game Pass on release day.