Doom Eternal Horde Mode Is Coming On October 26

Doom is such an iconic FPS game it wasn’t long ago that we had a reboot. That beloved hit spawned a sequel with Doom Eternal, and it was one of the more anticipated video games to hit the marketplace this past year. The game put players through another nightmarish hellhole as they fought off all kinds of demonic scum that popped up. However, there were DLC and updates to keep players logging back into the action while the game launched. One of those game modes that is coming out this month is the Horde mode.

After a year has passed, players are still finding reasons to log back into Doom Eternal. This month alone will bring out the 6.66 update, which is quite the fitting update for Doom Eternal. Of course, being the 6.66 update, you can imagine that the developers had some plans to bring out something notable into the mix. Fortunately, one of those updated features is a brand new game mode for players to fight off endless demons.

If you played through Doom Eternal, you know that the game is quite a fast-paced experience in its own right. You have a slew of demonic creatures to face against. Then there’s the fact that you’ll have to quickly zip around the area to find ammunition, health, or armor. It’s quite the hectic gameplay and turned up from the original Doom reboot. With that said, this new Horde mode will bring out more demonic creatures to battle against endlessly. This means you’ll get plenty of practice in fighting off enemies if you go for a more challenging run in the campaign.

We have seen a small teaser for this game mode. You can check it out on the video embedded above. However, we know that the 6.66 update will be released this month. The date confirmed for this update is October 26, 2021. Meanwhile, those who have yet to pick up this installment can check out our Before You Buy coverage on the game in the video embedded below. Here you’ll get our initial impressions of the game from when it was first released into the marketplace.

