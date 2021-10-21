Among Us Coming to PlayStation and Xbox in December

Among Us is partially responsible for saving 2020. Though the title was originally released in 2018, it blew up during a year like no other. People were trapped inside, and the game was accessible and easy to pick up and play with all of our closest friends. It managed to become the most downloaded mobile game of 2020 and has become a cultural phenomenon despite its humble beginnings. The developers at Innersloth have been promising specific console ports for a while, as the online multiplayer social deduction game is currently only available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Earlier this month, the devs confirmed that things were still progressing smoothly. Today, news broke that Among Us would be debuting on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass on December 14, 2021. Those grabbing the game on PlayStation consoles will snag a nifty Ratchet & Clank cosmetic. Those who have been dying to play the title on these consoles will be pleased to know that the release will allow for cross-play between systems, with 4-15 player lobbies will be supported with online multiplayer. For those who haven’t yet gone totally digital, physical copies of the game are now up for pre-order as well. These will release in Europe in December 2021 and in the US in January 2022.

Among Us takes place in space, with each player’s character being a different colored astronaut. Each player takes on one of two roles–Crewmates or Imposters–with Imposters able to be eliminated by a voting system. The goal of the Crewmates is to identify the Imposters, eliminate them, and complete various tasks around the map. The goal of the Imposters is to covertly sabotage the team’s mission either by killing Crewmates or by triggering a major disaster.

The developers of Among Us have noted that the next gameplay update will include new roles, though no specific details have emerged quite yet.

