Apex Legends Getting Tropical Island Map in Season 11

The last time I checked, November was a month for hot tea and blankets–but the Apex Legends devs seem to have a penchant for summertime. A new trailer released today is highlighting the free-to-play title’s newest map set to premiere alongside Apex Legends Season 11: Escape on November 2, 2021. It’s nothing you’d expect from the battle royale title, showing off a relaxing cinematic of a trip to a warm and sunny beach. Everyone’s having a great time kicking their feet up beside the surf, but it’s not long before fans are shown the newest area, filled with bugs and beasts.

Check out the Apex Legends Season 11: Escape launch trailer here:

Earlier this week, it was announced that Titanfall 2‘s Ash would be appearing as a playable character in Season 11. As seen in this new trailer, her abilities are as expected. We can see the robot using her glaive to tether an opponent in place, as well as use her sword to phase-dash and create portals. We can also see her using a Pilot’s data-knife from Titanfall 2 canon. An Apex Legends Season 11: Escape gameplay trailer is scheduled to release on October 25, so it may not be long before we see even more of her absolutely murderous abilities. It may not be clear what Ash’s motives are for joining the games, but her new reveal makes it clear that she has plenty of issues needing to be dealt with. Shooting things should help deal with her anger, at least.

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and supports cross-platform play. It will be released on iOS and Android devices in 2022. The Halloween event is currently happening in-game until November 3, with a number of special cosmetics up for grabs, along with a limited-time mode called Shadow Royale.

