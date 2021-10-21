Pokemon Legends: Arceus New Trailer is Incredibly Dark

Yesterday’s new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus wasn’t filled with the typical Pocket Monster pep. The video featured a dark and grainy peek at the Hisui region in the style of a piece of found footage, making us think that the atmosphere of the upcoming game might be a little different than we were expecting. For a franchise that aims itself at players of all ages, this seemed to be a little more creepy and distressing than usual. Now, another new trailer has appeared as a follow-up, and we take back what we said. That first trailer was nothing compared to this, given that it might be the first human character death we’ve seen in Pokemon canon.

Check out the 2-minute video here:

The mysterious professor continues his exploration, excited to stumble across some Snorunts in the wild. Disregarding his own safety, he ventures into a forest. Struck by a strange shadow, he falls silent as the camera tumbles to the ground, and the Pokemon in question come into focus: the Hisuian versions of Zorua and Zoruark. The Zorua seems to look concerned, sniffing at the camera before walking away. Sure, it’s not explicitly stated that the man in question was just killed in an official Pokemon video, but it ticks all the found footage boxes that would make us think so.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will feature a 3D style and utilize an action order combat system, in which the order each creature attacks will depend heavily on its moves and speed stats.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. Ahead of that, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are hitting the Switch next month, on November 19. Earlier this month, Arceus was confirmed to not be an entirely open-world title, rather following in the footsteps of Monster Hunter with more segmented open areas to explore.

Source