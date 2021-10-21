Battlefield 2042 Specialist Trailer Highlights New Characters

The newest Battlefield title is switching things up. While the series has always had character classes, one thing it has lacked is distinct characters. Battlefield 2042 is changing that with the inclusion of ten new Specialist characters joining the game at launch. Five of these characters were featured in the recent open beta, and today, the final five were announced in a new Specialist trailer, with more scheduled to come after the game’s release on November 19.

Check out the trailer here:

During the beta, players complained about the lack of variety in the Specialists, with most people choosing to play the same character. DICE is hoping that fans will try out new playstyles after unveiling these more unique builds. What can we expect?

Emma “Sundance” Rosier: An assault specialist, she’s the only one with a wingsuit, making it easy for her to get around the map. She carries “Smart Explosives,” a bundle of unique grenade types each having a particular use.

Ji-Soo Paik: A recon specialist, she uses a scanner to temporarily highlight enemies through walls. Paik’s passive ability is a sensor that highlights enemies targeting her.

Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza: An easy-to-play assault specialist, Espinoza’s passive ability lets him take damage and recover quickly from explosive damage. Carrying a ballistic shield that protects him from projectiles, this is a good character for beginners.

Navin Rao: The hacker of the group, his wrist-mounted computer lets him hack and kill enemy soldiers. Doing so will spot any other nearby enemies. He can also hack things like windows, pylons, and enemy equipment.

Constantin “Angel” Anghel: A support character, Angel can call in special crates that allow him and his teammates to swap loadouts on the fly. His passive ability allows him to revive teammates quicker than usual, and also restore their armor.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Those buying the digital standard edition of Battlefield 2042 on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be eligible for a free new-gen upgrade.

Source