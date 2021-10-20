Destiny 2 Dungeons Coming in 2022 to be Sold Separately

If there’s one thing game fans hate, it’s being nickel and dimed–especially when this betrayal comes years after a title’s release. Destiny 2 has maintained a large player base since 2017, and its next big expansion, The Witch Queen, is due out on February 22, 2022. Developers have continued to work on PvP content, and have even released a digital fashion magazine highlighting the community’s best glamours. There’s a real sense of camaraderie that’s been seen between Bungie and Destiny 2 players lately, but all good things must come to an end. Yesterday, it was announced that players will have to pay extra to access two new dungeons coming during Destiny 2 Year 5. To put it simply, these dungeons will not be available with standard versions of the game.

Three dungeons have been announced for the upcoming year of content. Two of these will be included with the digital deluxe edition of Witch Queen, and one additional dungeon will be included with the 30th-anniversary edition. These dungeons will also be available at separate purchases, but they will not be included with any season passes. This means that it will cost a minimum of $80 to access any new dungeons in the next expansion, and $100 if you’d like to play all three of them.

This announcement comes on the heels of another recent disappointment, as it has been announced that the Forsaken campaign would be removed upon the arrival of the next expansion in 2022. As seen on Reddit, much of the outrage over the new dungeon costs is less about money and more about the lack of transparency and care when it comes to dedicated players. A season pass may be excusable, but to spend that much simply to access a few dungeons feels a little skeezy.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022.

