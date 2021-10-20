Starfield Gets New Trailer Revealing the Settled Systems

Bethesda Softworks has created virtual worlds on a scale not many others have been able to achieve. The Elder Scrolls series, in particular, has been inspiring gamers for decades. Next year, Starfield will mark the company’s first new universe in 25 years, and while not much about the game has been disclosed quite yet, a new trailer highlighting the title’s setting has just been released. The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at Starfield’s setting, the Settled Systems, and is led by Design Director Emil Pagliarulo.

Check out more details about the game’s locations, characters, and history in the new video here:

While not much is known about the title yet, Starfield is set 300 years in the future. Players will assume the role of a highly customizable character who is a member of Constellation, an organization of space explorers, and explore a huge number of different places as they travel through space. The Settled Systems feature many unique locations and factions, including the United Colonies, the Freestar Collective, and a fearsome legion of pirates called the Crimson Fleet.

During the Tokyo Game Show, it was announced that the game has over 150,000 lines of dialogue, meaning that players can expect a very detailed and story-driven experience. For perspective, that’s almost as much as Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined. Bethesda has also mentioned the inclusion of a “pleasure dome,” where tourists can get hopped up on…substances, we’d assume. At over a year before release, it will be interesting to see how the company continues to market this new world–especially when so many are still desperate for news on the Elder Scrolls 6.

Starfield is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022, for PC and Xbox Series X/S. In August, it was made clear that the title is not a timed exclusive and will not be released on the PlayStation 5. The game will be playable on day one with the Xbox Game Pass.

