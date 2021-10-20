Redfall, Arkane’s Vampire Title, in Playable State

Fans got their first glimpse of the newest creation from Arkane Studios at this year’s Xbox Bethesda E3 event. Despite only being a cinematic trailer, it was enough to excite Xbox devotees–a 4-play co-op shooter seeing unique characters pitted against vampires? An Xbox console exclusive later set to arrive on PC, we’ve only been told that Redfall is coming sometime in summer 202. No gameplay has been shown yet, but according to Matty Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, the title is currently in a playable state of some sort. Also according to him, it’s “pretty cool.” His words, not mine.

In response to a question regarding the state of Redfall, Booty responded that “I think Redfall‘s gonna be cool, because I’ve seen builds of it and it is pretty cool.” Despite this assertion, we’re not sure if Booty himself has picked up a controller to play the game or if he’s simply gotten a glimpse of the gameplay. Reports have claimed that Redfall has been in development for over four years to date, so we’d hope that something playable exists at this point.

Booty also mentioned one of the perks of Redfall being an Xbox title. “One of the cool things about the partnership with Zenimax and Bethesda [is] to get to spend time with Harvey Smith down there.” Harvey Smith served as the creative director of Dishonored and Prey, and is currently working on Redfall.

Redfall will be an open-world first-person shooter featuring both single-player and co-op modes. Players will be able to choose from four playable characters each featuring different backgrounds and abilities, including a cryptozoologist, a telekinetic, a combat engineer, and a supernatural sharpshooter. The title is set in Redfall, Massachusetts where, after a failed science experiment, a legion of vampires invades and isolates the town from the outside world.

Source