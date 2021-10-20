The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk Current-Gen Upgrades Delayed

It looks like we spoke too soon. Yesterday, The Witcher 3 received a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S rating by PEGI, hinting that the release of the current-gen version was incoming. Today, CD Project RED announced that its two massive open-world titles The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be coming to current-gen consoles until 2022. The company also stated that they would be “allocating additional time to both products” based on recent updates from the dev team.

As expected, while The Witcher 3 seems more straightforward as one of the most popular games of recent years, Cyberpunk 2077 is the title causing most of the issues leading to this 2022 delay. Filled with technical glitches, the game was met with massive disappointment upon release last year and continues to be met with frustration despite a large number of patches and improvements. Many more will be included with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release, though we wonder if it will be a case of too little too late.

Based on the new timeline, Cyberpunk 2077 is now due to release on current-gen consoles in the first quarter of 2022, while The Witcher 3 will be coming in the second quarter. The Witcher 3‘s upgraded version is being developed externally by Sabre Interactive.

Though the upgrades will certainly give fans plenty to celebrate, now’s a good time to go back and appreciate the original releases. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was originally released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in May 2015 with a Nintendo Switch version following in 2019. Cyberpunk 2077 was released on September 17, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Stadia, PC, and Xbox One. Widely criticized for its bugs and performance problems, we’re hoping that the current-gen release will fix the game’s numerous issues.

